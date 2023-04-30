Shannon

MIKE SHANNON, who served as the radio voice of the ST. LOUIS CARDINALS from 1972 to 2021 after playing nine seasons for the team, died SATURDAY night (4/29) at 83.

SHANNON, a ST. LOUIS native, signed with the CARDINALS in 1958 and made it to the big leagues in 1962, playing in three WORLD SERIES; he retired due to kidney disease in 1971 and worked for the CARDINALS for a year, moving to the radio booth to call games with JACK BUCK the next season. He called only home games from 2016 until his retirement. SHANNON's calls aired on KMOX-A/ST. LOUIS for most of his tenure, except for 2006-10, when the games aired on crosstown KTRS-A.

A statement from CARDINALS owner/CEO BILL DE WITT, JR. said SHANNON's “unique connection to CARDINALS fans and his teammates was reflected in his unbridled passion for the game, the CARDINALS, and the ST. LOUIS community. On behalf of the entire CARDINALS organization, we share our condolences with MIKE’s family and friends, and his many fans.”

