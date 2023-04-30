Tickets Are Going Very Fast

It’s the most fabulous “wine” of the year! It’s the 2023 TASTE OF HOPE event ready to pour from 7-10p (ET) on WEDNESDAY, MAY 17th at TRIBECA THREE SIXTY, 10 Debrosses St., NEW YORK, NY 10013. The event is nearly sold out, so click here to get your tickets.

iHEARTMEDIA EVP/Global Music Marketing & Strategy and Chair for TASTE OF HOPE, ALISSA POLLACK, told ALL ACCESS, “Last year’s return to our TASTE OF HOPE gathering was our largest event ever, raising more money for CITY OF HOPE than ever before. We are all excited about bringing you TASTE OF HOPE 2023 and look forward, with your help, to pushing way past last year’s totals.

“The most wonderful thing about TASTE OF HOPE is that all sides of the music, radio and audio businesses come together for a positive and united cause to fight catastrophic illness. I thank everyone in advance for your presence to help make a big difference to those depending on CITY OF HOPE. Raise your glasses!"

THE MUSIC, FILM AND ENTERTAINMENT INDUSTRY GROUP's was founded in 1973, and more than $130 million has been raised to support CITY OF HOPE's mission to cure and ultimately prevent cancer, diabetes, HIV/AIDS and other life-threatening diseases.

All proceeds from TASTE OF HOPE 2023 will go toward the DEPARTMENT OF SUPPORTIVE CARE MEDICINE at the CITY OF HOPE.

