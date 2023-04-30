Reel

WAGON WHEEL BROADCASTING Country WSCH (EAGLE COUNTRY 99.3)/AURORA, IN/CINCINNATI PD/morning host ROBB REEL will be departing the station in a few weeks. He shared the news on FACEBOOK, joking, "I'll tell you more when you're older." REEL tells ALL ACCESS he'll be revealing his next gig in a few days.

Prior to joining WSCH, REEL was PD and afternoon personality at CHERRY CREEK MEDIA Country KYSN (KISSIN' 97.7)/WENATCHEE, WA, and OM for the seven-station cluster, but resigned in early 2021 to return home to care for his mother. In his new FACEBOOK post, REEL shared, "I came back so that I could be with Mom for the inevitable end. Now is the time for a new chapter."

