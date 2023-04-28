Hanson On The Move

In case you missed the ALL ACCESS BULLETIN late FRIDAY, (NET NEWS 4/28), ALL ACCESS broke the news that TROY HANSON, CUMULUS MEDIA VP/Programming-Rock Formats, VP/Operations and PD of Alternative WKQX (Q101)/CHICAGO has exited the company, after inking a new three-year deal last NOVEMBER (NET NEWS 11/3/22).

HANSON told ALL ACCESS, "I had an absolute blast for 30 plus years in radio. It was a seriously fun ride. Excited happenings are planned outside the industry as the NASHVILLE side hustle of the last few years moves to the front seat. A tip of the cap to MARV NYREN and WADE LINDER in CHICAGO and JAMES KURDZIEL and DEREK MADDEN in MINNEAPOLIS for tons of laughs while at CUMULUS."

Reach out to HANSON at troyrhanson@yahoo.com.

No word on who will take HANSON's duties at CUMULUS. Look for CUMULUS Chief Content Officer BRIAN PHILIPS to begin a search.

