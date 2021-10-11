Industry insiders receive ALL ACCESS' exclusive MEDIABASE chart recap analysis in their e-mail box every MONDAY morning. How about you? This week's data from ANTHONY ACAMPORA, Partner MUSICRUNCH/RADIOCRUNCH and MEDIABASE Charts Consultant:

Top 40: Miley Holds Top Spot; Rema/Selena Runner Up; Miguel Up In Spins; Post Surging

* MILEY CYRUS remains in the top spot with "Flowers" for the tenth time in eleven weeks

* REMA & SELENA GOMEZ are the new runner up with "Calm Down," up 3*-2* and +840 spins

* MIGUEL has a big growth week with "Sure Thing," despite holding at 5* and is +1208 spins

* POST MALONE is nearing the top 10, up 13*-11* "Chemical," up 2239 spins

* KANE BROWN & KATELYN BROWN go top 15 with "Thank God," up 16*-14* and is +540 spins

* TOOSII is top 15 as "Favorite Song", moves 18*-15* and is +1144 spins

* JONAS BROTHERS are top 20 in their fourth week, jumping 21*-16* with "Waffle House," up 1205 spins

* MEGHAN TRAINOR enters the top 20, rising 22*-18* with "Mother"

* NF leaps 24*-19* with "HAPPY," up 1061 spins

* JAX is the final entry to the top 20, up 23*-20* with "Cinderella Snapped"

* THE WEEKND vaults 38*-22* with "Double Fantasy," featuring FUTURE, up 2319 spins

* MILEY CYRUS jumps 33*-24* with "Jaded," up 1150 spins

* DAVID GUETTA, ANNE-MARIE, and COI LERAY motor 32*-27* with "Baby Don't Hurt Me," with a gain of 805 spins for a 2nd week in a row

* TAYLOR SWIFT has the top debut at 29* with "Karma," up 1757 spins

* KIM PETRAS debuts at 35* with "Alone," featuring NICKI MINAJ, up 838 spins

* LABRINTH debuts at 37* with "Never Felt So Alone," up 364 spins

* RITA ORA enters at 38* with "Praising You," featuring FATBOY SLIM, up 651 spins

Rhythmic: Rema/Selena New #1; Pink Pantheress Runner Up; Drake Top 10

* REMA & SELENA GOMEZ take over the top spot with "Calm Down," moving 3*-1* and is up 771 spins

* PINK PANTHERESS FT. ICE SPICE is the new runner up, climbing 4*-2* with "Boy's A Liar Pt. 2," up 766 spins

* TOOSII is up over 500 spins again, climbing 9*-7* with "Favorite Song," up 579 spins

* DRAKE is top 10 in his third week, climbing 14*-9* with "Search & Rescue," up 928 spins

* DOECHII & KODAK BLACK go top 15, up 17*-12* with "What Is Is (Block Boy)," up 449 spins

* DON TOLIVER "Private Landing," featuring JUSTIN BIEBER & FUTURE also goes top 15, moving 16*-13* and up 287 spins

* NLE CHOPPA feat LIL WAYNE also goes top 15, up 18*-15* with "Ain't Gonna Answer," up 262 spins

* THE WEEKND scores a big debut at 19* with "Double Fantasy," featuring FUTURE, up 1266 spins

* BIA featuring TIMBALAND also goes top 20, moving 22*-20* with "I'm That"

* ROD WAVE leaps 27*-21* with "Fight The Feeling," up 426 spins

* ICE SPICE & NICKI MINAJ debut at 32* with "Princess Diana," up 480 spins

* POST MALONE enters at 34* with "Chemical," up 312 spins

* SUPERSTAR PRIDE debuts at 36* with "Painting Pictures," and +161 spins

* ERIC BELLINGER x TIMBALAND x CORDAE debut at 38* with "Curious," at +169 spins

* LIBIANCA debuts at 39* with "People"

Urban: Drake/Future 'Spin' New #1; Summer Walker Top 5; Superstar Pride Surges; Drake 'Search' Surges

* DRAKE & 21 SAVAGE vault 5*-1* with "Spin Bout U," up 919 spins

* SUMMER WALKER goes top 5, up 9*-5* with "Karma," up 262 spins

* SUPERSTAR PRIDE continues to surge, up 10*-6* with "Painting Pictures," and is +428 spins

* DRAKE vaults into the top 20, up 30*-18* with "Search & Rescue," up 817 spins

* VEDO & CHRIS BROWN go top 20, up 22*-20* with "Do You Mind," up 237 spins

* TYLER, THE CREATOR leaps 35*-30* with "DOGTOOTH," up 405 spins

* ROD WAVE debuts at 35* with "Fight The Feeling," up 402 spins

* ICE SPICE & NICKI MINAJ enter at 37* with "Princess Diana," up 641 spins

* SZA debuts at 39* with "Snooze," up 601 spins

Hot AC: Miley Remains #1; Dean Lewis Top 5; Sheeran Rises; Parmalee, SZA 'Bill' Top 10

* MILEY CYRUS holds the top spot for a 9th week with "Flowers"

* DEAN LEWIS hits the top 5 with "How Do I Say Goodbye" in his 26th week, up 7*-5* and +265 spins

* ED SHEERAN leaps 8*-6* with "Eyes Closed," and is +229 spins

* PARMALEE cracks the top 10 in their 33rd week with "Take My Name," up 11*-9* and +329 spins

* SZA goes top 10 with "Kill Bill," up 12*-10* and +361 spins

* JONAS BROTHERS vault into the top 15, soaring 20*-12* with "Waffle House" and are +548 spins

* MORGAN WALLEN are top 15 as well, up 18*-13* with "Last Night," up 323 spins

* POST MALONE surges 23*-14* with "Chemical," up 866 spins

* JASON MRAZ goes top 15 with "I Feel Like Dancing"

* MEGHAN TRAINOR is top 20, up 21*-17* with "Mother," up 172 spins

* REMA & SELENA GOMEZ also go top 20, up 24*-20* with "Calm Down," and are +307 spins

* MILEY CYRUS vaults 37*-22* with "Jaded," up 608 spins

* KELLY CLARKSON leaps 34*-23* with "mine," up 468 spins

* PINK PANTHERESS debuts at 38* with "Boy's A Liar," up 112 spins

* KELSEA BALLERINI debuts at 40* with "Blindsided"

Active Rock: Papa Roach New Chart Topper; Godsmack Top 3; Metallica Top 5; Foo Fighters Soar

* PAPA ROACH take over the top spot, leaping 4*-1* with "Cut The Line" and are +177 spins

* GODSMACK go top 3, up 5*-3* with "Soul On Fire," up 150 spins

* METALLICA have another top 5 hit with "72 Seasons," up 6*-4* and are +154 spins

* FOO FIGHTERS vault 14*-6* with "Rescued" in their second week and are +557 spins

* FROM ASHES TO NEW go top 15, up 18*-14* with "Hate Me Too" and are +140 spins

* GRETA VAN FLEET post a big spin gain inside the top 20, up 20*-16* with "Meeting The Master," and are +197 spins

* STAIND are top 20 in their second week, up 32*-19* with "Lowest In Me," up 286 spins

* AYRON JONES enters the top 20, up 23*-20* with "Blood In The Water"

* DISTURBED have the top debut at 29* with "Unstoppable," up 264 spins

* CAIRO KNIFE FIGHT enter at 40* with "Churn"

Alternative: Linkin Park Hold Top Spot; Gorillaz Runner Up; Foo Fighters Top 5; Giovannie Top 15

* LINKIN PARK hold the top spot with "Lost" for an 8th week

* GORILLAZ are the new runner up, moving 3*-2* with "New Gold," featuring TAME IMPALA and BOOTIE BROWN

* FOO FIGHTERS are top 5 in their second week, up 12*-5* with "Rescued," up 914 spins

* GIOVANNIE AND THE HIRED GUNS go top 15, moving 16*-14* with "Overrated"

* LITTLE IMAGE are top 20 with "Out Of My Mind"

* ALL TIME LOW go top 25, up 28*-24* with "Calm Down" and +108 spins

* POST MALONE debuts at 35* with "Chemical" and is +181 spins

* MELANIE MARTINEZ enters at 40* with "Void"

Triple A: The Revivalists Hold Top Spot; Boygenius Top 3; Portugal.The Man Top 10

* THE REVIVALISTS hold the top spot with "Kid" for 5th week

* BOYGENIUS is top 3, rising 4*-3* with "Not Strong Enough," up 69 spins

* PORTUGAL.THE MAN go top 10, rising 13*-9* with "DUMMY"

* DEVON GILFILLIAN is top 15, climbing 16*-13* with "All I Really Wanna Do"

* JENNY LEWIS goes top 20, up 22*-17* with "Psychos"

* JOSH RITTER also enters the top 20, moving 23*-18* with "For Your Soul"

* GROUPLOVE debut at 24* with "Hello"

* DAVE MATTHEWS BAND debut at 26* with "Monsters," up 197 spins

* JOY OLADOKUN enters at 27* with "We're All Gonna Die," featuring NOAH KAHAN

* MILKY CHANCE debuts at 28* with "Living In A Haze"

