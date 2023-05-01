New Show

iHEARTMEDIA News-Talk WRKO-A/BOSTON is adding a sports betting show for late nights. iHEARTMEDIA BOSTON Sports Dir. ADAM KAUFMAN will host "THE GAMBLER WITH ADAM KAUFMAN" MONDAYS through THURSDAYS 10p-midnight (ET), replacing the syndicated "JOE PAGS" PAGLIARULO in the lineup. KAUFMAN will be joined by sister News WBZ-A morning sports anchor DAN WATKINS and afternoon sports anchor BRIAN ANTONELLI as contributors.

"Everyone I talk to is now betting on sports,” said iHEARTMEDIA BOSTON Dir./Operations, News, Talk and Sports BILL FLAHERTY. “With the interest at a fever pitch, I can't think of a better time to launch this show.”

“There’s no greater platform than live sports talk radio and, since JANUARY, there’s no greater obsession in and around MASSACHUSETTS than sports betting,” said KAUFMAN. “I’ve been fortunate to spend many years of my career working in both areas and I couldn’t be more thrilled to have them intersect now. BOSTON is ready for a nightly gambling show. I’m honored to host it and can’t wait to sweat bets with listeners, industry experts, and our incredible team starting MAY 1.”

