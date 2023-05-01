Cameron

URBAN ONE's REACH MEDIA is now syndicating the "RYAN CAMERON UNCENSORED SHOW," available in segments for afternoons or middays. CAMERON is based at RADIO ONE R&B WAMJ-WUMJ (MAJIC 107.5/97.5)/ATLANTA.

CAMERON SAID, “When people ask me what RYAN CAMERON UNCENSORED is about, besides all the fun, it’s really about being able to educate our listeners as well as entertain. We want them to be able to talk about something we shared on the show with family, friends, co-workers, or even complete strangers.”

“How do you become the number one show in ATLANTA which is the most competitive Urban market in the country?,” said RADIO ONE Regional VP TIM DAVIES. “You put RYAN on the air and go.“

REACH MEDIA SVP/Programming COLBY TYNER added, “RYAN was an early employee at RADIO ONE, we have grown together over the years and are excited to offer his compelling content to the rest of the country."

