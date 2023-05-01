Cassidy

SALEM MEDIA GROUP/COLUMBUS, OH GM CAROLYN CASSIDY is adding duties as GM of SALEM's TAMPA and SARASOTA stations and SALEM SURROUND.

Regional VP VAL CAROLIN said, “As we worked to fill the big shoes that BARB YODER has worn so effectively these past 12 years as General Manager, we were thrilled to learn that CAROLYN had a strong desire to return to her FLORIDA roots and serve the communities in her home state. CAROLYN has proven herself to be a tireless leader with a deep commitment to service. She’s a hard and smart worker who gets involved and gets things done. I’m confident that the dedication and the skills she possesses will prove to be a great fit for our strong TAMPA/SARASOTA operation.”

CASSIDY said, “I’m honored to be leading our talented TAMPA/SARASOTA team. The vision that (CEO) DAVE SANTRELLA and (Pres./Broadcast Media) ALLEN POWER have laid out for the growth of our company is clear and is one that we are striving to achieve here in TAMPA BAY and beyond. We look forward to the future and to building upon the success that Barb Yoder and her great team have created. This is a customer focused operation that strives to deliver strong results for our partners by activating effective, individualized digital and broadcast solutions. I started my radio career in the sunshine state, so it is wonderful to be home!”

SALEM TAMPA includes News-Talk WGUL-A-W229DJ (AM 860 THE ANSWER) and Religion WTBN-A-WTWD-A-WLCC-A (FAITH TALK); SALEM SARASOTA is News-Talk WLSS-A-W229BR (930 THE ANSWER). SALEM COLUMBUS includes Religion WRFD-A-W283CL (THE WORD 880 AM 104.5 FM), News-Talk WTOH (98.9 THE ANSWER), and Contemporary Christian WTOH-HD2-W240CX (95.9 THE FISH).

