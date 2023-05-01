Merging Slacker

LIVEONE's SLACKER will merge with the ROTH CH ACQUISITION V CO. SPAC in a deal valued at $160 million. LIVEONE will be the majority owner of the merged company and SLACKER will continue to create and distribute content. SLACKER RADIO, a membership music streaming service, was launched in 2007 and includes podcasts from LIVEONE owned, PODCASTONE.

ROTH CH ACQUISITION V CO., is led by executives and affiliates of investment banks, ROTH CAPITAL PARTNERS and CRAIG-HALLUM CAPITAL GROUP. Once the merger closes, ROTH CH ACQUISITION V CO. Co-Chairman and Co-CEO BYRON ROTH will remain a member of the merged company's Board.

LIVEONE Chairman and CEO and SLACKER CEO ROBERT ELLIN commented, "We believe this combination will represent an exciting opportunity for SLACKER to scale more rapidly its fast-growing music subscription service both geographically and through additional B-to-B white label agreements, particularly with automotive OEMs."

BYRON ROTH added, "We are enthused to enter into this agreement with SLACKER and look forward to working with LIVEONE to complete this merger. We believe the size and growth of the streaming music business makes this a compelling deal for our shareholders."

