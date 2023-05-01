New Conference

BARRETT MEDIA, which has held the sports media conference BSM SUMMIT for several years, is launching a News-Talk version this year, the BNM SUMMIT. The inaugural edition will take place SEPTEMBER 13-14 at VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY in NASHVILLE.

Among the speakers scheduled to appear at the conference are OUTKICK's TOMI LAHREN, BLAZE TV's JASON WHITLOCK, COX MEDIA GROUP News-Talk WSB-A-WSBB (95.5 WSB)/ATLANTA Dir./Branding and Programming KEN CHARLES and syndicated midday host ERICK ERICKSON, CUMULUS News-Talk WWTN (SUPER TALK 99.7 WTN)/NASHVILLE PD/Host DAN MANDIS, syndicated RADIO ONE News-Talk WIBC/INDIANAPOLIS host TONY KATZ, and voice talent JIM CUTLER.

"What I love about this group of speakers is that they each bring unique experience to the BNM SUMMIT," said President JASON BARRETT. "If you're looking to learn how to create engaging digital content, build a strong social media following, and deliver thought provoking opinions that create additional conversation, few do it better than TOMI and JASON. If you wish to learn what it takes to program news/talk brands on a local level without a big national presence, DAN MANDIS and KEN CHARLES have answers for you. If you seek insight on owning a local market and riding that success into syndication, ERICK ERICKSON and TONY KATZ know how to do it. And when it comes to using imaging to enhance brands, nobody explains it better than JIM CUTLER."

