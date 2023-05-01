Initiative

iHEARTMEDIA's NEW YORK cluster has launched an initiative to support locally-owned businesses. "NEW YORK IS BACK" will air spots voiced by station personalities across the cluster and videos on social media, sponsored by P.C. RICHARD & SON, CENTURY WASTE SERVICES, EMPIRE CITY CASINO, KEY FOODS, NEW YORK ALLIANCE AGAINST INSURANCE FRAUD, NYC DEPARTMENT OF SMALL BUSINESS SERVICES, PREMIER HOME HEALTH CARE SERVICES, and MJ THE MUSICAL.

iHEARTMEDIA NEW YORK Pres. BERNIE WEISS said, “Listeners trust radio personalities and their recommendations. And by having all our DJs share real stories in praise of their favorite local places to shop, eat or just visit, we hope to shine a light on how important local businesses are for the city and make sure New Yorkers know businesses are open and ready to serve.”

The cluster includes Top 40 WHTZ (Z100), Top 40/Rhythmic WKTU, Classic Rock WAXQ (Q104.3), Hip Hip WWPR-F (POWER 105.1), AC WLTW (106.7 LITE FM), News-Talk WOR-A, and News WWRL-A (BIN 1600).

