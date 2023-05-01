Cooper

The VOICE ACTOR INSTITUTE (VAI) has added veteran voice actor MIKE COOPER to its team. COOPER has over 30 years of experience in voice acting in his native ENGLAND and in the U.S. His work has been heard on the HISTORY CHANNEL, NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC, SMITHSONIAN CHANNEL, BBC WORLD SERVICE, and COOPER's local NPR outlet, WESTERN NORTH CAROLINA PUBLIC RADIO WCQS/ASHEVILLE, NC.

Get more on the VOICE ACTOR INSTITUTE (VAI) here.

« see more Net News