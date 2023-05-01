Holloway

RADIO ONE has promoted Hot AC WLNK (MIX 107.9)/CHARLOTTE morning "MATT & RAMONA" co-host RAMONA HOLLOWAY to Community Affairs Manager for the CHARLOTTE cluster, including WLNK, R&B WOSF (105.3 RnB), News-Talk WBT-A-F, Gospel WPZS (PRAISE 100.9), Sports WFNZ-F, and Hip Hop WOSF-HD2-WFNZ-A-W273DA (102.5 THE BLOCK), starting WEDNESDAY (5/3).

HOLLOWAY said, ”I’ve been blessed to have lived my radio dreams. I’ve worked every format from country to gospel. I’ve been a news director and hosted a syndicated show with my brother from another mother, MATT HARRIS. It’s time to move into a new chapter, one that feeds my passion and gives me an opportunity to forge community partnerships that can make a positive contribution. I’ll still stop by the MIX 107.9 studios on TUESDAYS and THURSDAYS to have fun with my friends on the MIX morning show, but my goal is to expand RADIO ONE’s philanthropic endeavors across all 6 stations in the cluster."

Regional VP/GM MARSHA LANDESS added, “RADIO ONE CHARLOTTE is committed to making a difference in our community. I can think of no one better to lead this charge for us than RAMONA HOLLOWAY. Her longevity in this market, her commitment to serving the community and her incredible passion for making a difference with our listeners, clients and community partners is unmatched. She now will have the opportunity to work closer with all six of our radio station brands and websites to help make an even larger impact. Even though we will miss hearing her every morning on the radio, we are happy she will still be a vital part of our RADIO ONE CHARLOTTE family.”

