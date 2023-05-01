Jaxon

CUMULUS MEDIA Country KATC (CAT COUNTRY 95.1)/COLORADO SPRINGS PD/morning co-host BO JAXON will be departing the station for a morning show job outside the company “somewhere near the East coast," the location of which will be announced soon.

JAXON joined KATC as APD/morning host in 2020, and was promoted to PD in 2021 (NET NEWS 3/29/21). Prior to that, he was OM for SUMMITMEDIA’s SPRINGFIELD, MO cluster, as well as PD and morning co-host for the company’s Country KTTS, PD/morning host at KSE RADIO VENTURES Country KWOF (92.5 THE WOLF)/DENVER and PD at Hot AC sister KIMN. He also spent 15 years on-air at KLUC/LAS VEGAS.

CUMULUS/COLORADO SPRINGS OM BOBBY IRWIN is seeking his successor, with a minimum of three years of successful programming experience in a NIELSEN rated market preferred. Find the job posting here.

