Industry vet BRENDAN RICH has launched RICH MGMT, a NASHVILLE-based boutique artist management company, opening with longtime clients and RECORDS NASHVILLE artists MATT STELL, GEORGE BIRGE and CHRIS BANDI, along with new signee DARREN KIELY.

The BUFFALO, NY, native started in the music industry on the touring side, with stops at BUDDY LEE ATTRACTIONS and PARADIGM, before joining UNITED TALENT AGENCY (UTA). During his time at UTA, he signed STELL and BANDI, along with JIMMIE ALLEN and LOGAN MIZE. He subsequently spent five years with WIDE OPEN MANAGEMENT as a manager. RICH will be joined at RICH MGMT by SARAH PARAVIA as a day-to-day coordinator.

"Since my first days in the music business, I’ve always dreamt of opening my own management company," said RICH. "Those dreams have now come to fruition as we open our doors to manage world-class artists, who we are honored to represent and guide in their careers."

