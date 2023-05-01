One Last Time

AEROSMITH has announced a farewell tour, "Peace Out," kicking off SEPTEMBER 2nd in PHILADELPHIA and ending next JANUARY 26th in MONTREAL. THE BLACK CROWES will open the shows; tickets will go on sale FRIDAY (5/5) at 10a local time through TICKETMASTER.

Drummer JOEY KRAMER will not be touring with the band, due to family and health concerns. A statement from the band said, “While JOEY KRAMER remains a beloved founding member of AEROSMITH, he has regrettably made the decision to sit out the currently scheduled touring dates to focus his full attention on his family and health. JOEY’s unmistakable and legendary presence behind the drum kit will be sorely missed.”

The tour will make a stop in the band's BOSTON home town for NEW YEAR'S EVE at TD GARDEN. Also of note, the tour will hit all three NEW YORK-area arenas, MADISON SQUARE GARDEN, PRUDENTIAL CENTER in NEWARK, and UBS ARENA at BELMONT PARK.

