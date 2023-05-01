Kay, Bellille

A&R veteran MEL CARTER's SECOND ESTATE RECORDS has named CINEMATIC MUSIC GROUP VP/Marketing KATIE KAY as GM and nightclub entrepreneur ADISE BELLILLE as President.

CARTER said, "KATIE and ADISE are both talented music executives who understand how to move an artist in an ever-changing landscape. With their knowledge and expertise, I'm confident we can take SECOND ESTATE to the next level. This is a huge win for our label and the roster we are developing.”

WARNER RECORDS Pres./A&R STEVE CARLESS added, "KATIE's experience has given her a unique perspective on artist marketing and development, while ADISE has a strong foundation in live music and entertainment. They are both incredible additions to MEL CARTER's creative executive team. We look forward to what the SECOND ESTATE roster will accomplish in 2023 and beyond."

KAY said, “I’m thrilled to join MEL CARTER and SECOND ESTATE at this pivotal moment and excited about all of the new talent we're bringing to the mainstream, including 2RARE. 2RARE’s talent is undeniable and his vision, presence, and drive are all equally inspiring."

