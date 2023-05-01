Limon

iHEARTMEDIA Alternative KYSR (ALT 98.7)/LOS ANGELES night host CHRISTEN LIMON has been named Music Coordinator. She will also continue in her role hosting nights on ALT 98.7 weekdays from 7p-mid. LIMON has been with the station since DECEMBER 2021.

"I am beyond excited for CHRISTEN to assume the role of Music Coordinator for ALT 98.7,” said LISA WORDEN, VP/Rock and Alternative for iHEARTMEDIA and PD for ALT 98.7. “Her passion for Alternative music and the lifestyle as well as her drive and ambition are endless! I look forward to our music community getting to know CHRISTEN and having her as my lieutenant for this incredible brand."

LIMON added, "Becoming deeply involved in station programming has been a goal of mine for many years.. I can't thank LISA WORDEN enough for her support, mentorship and trust in me as I take on the role of music coordinator for ALT 98.7. I am elated for this new chapter in my career and am equally excited as I am grateful for this opportunity to learn and grow in this incredible industry. My love for LA/SOCAL and Alternative music knows no bounds, and I couldn’t be more humbled and excited to represent my hometown on the ALT 98.7 airwaves and beyond."

« see more Net News