New Opry Exhibit

The GRAND OLE OPRY has opened a new exhibition, FAMOUS FRIENDS, featuring items from celebrities who have visited and performed on the OPRY stage over the years. Installed at the ACUFF HOUSE, near NASHVILLE's OPRY HOUSE, the collection displays a variety of costumes, photos and personal items from celebrities including TONY BENNETT, RAY CHARLES, HARLEM GLOBETROTTERS, ANDY GRIFFITH, LESLIE JORDAN, STEVE MARTIN, SISSY SPACEK, JACK WHITE, multiple U.S. Presidents, and more.

Some of the exhibit’s unique items include a copy of TONY BENNETT’s 2006 song chart for “Cold, Cold Heart,” signed by TIM McGRAW; RAY CHARLES’ tuxedo worn in the 1990s; LESLIE JORDAN’s outfit worn during his OPRY debut in 2021; One of STEVE MARTIN’s earliest known banjos; Actress and singer CHRISSY METZ’s OPRY debut dress she wore in 2020; Former Pres. RICHARD NIXON’s yo-yo used on stage during the opening night of the GRAND OLE OPRY HOUSE in 1974; SISSY SPACEK’s script for "COAL MINER’S DAUGHTER"; and JACK WHITE’s 1968 FENDER STRATOCASTER and custom suit by MANUEL CUEVAS worn to the 2014 GRAMMY AWARDS.

OPRY VP and Executive Producer DAN ROGERS said, "The GRAND OLE OPRY has been a staple of the Country music scene for almost a century, and over the years, we've had the honor of welcoming some truly special guests to our stage. From legendary musicians to renowned actors and even U.S. presidents, the OPRY has played host to a diverse range of talents and personalities, each leaving their own unique mark on our history. We're excited to provide a new opportunity for our guests to experience these unique OPRY stories.”

Admission to the FAMOUS FRIENDS exhibit is included with the purchase of an OPRY HOUSE daytime backstage tour ticket. Click here for more information.

