SOUNDRISE SVP/Sales JIM LALLY is joining AUDIOBOOM as EVP/Strategic Partnerships. LALLY's experience includes stints at THE NEW YORK TIMES and WNYC STUDIOS.

“Despite the persistently fickle economy and fluctuations in overall media spends, podcasting continues to post meaningful gains in both audience growth and revenue generation,” said LALLY. “As a global, industry leader, AUDIOBOOM has been an integral part of this journey. Having been part of the storied rises of great publishers WNYC STUDIOS, PRX and SOUNDRISE, I’ve been fortunate to work with some of podcasting’s best and brightest content creators. I couldn’t be more excited to bring my learnings to one the podcasting’s most critical publishers and beyond that, be part of a leadership team committed to its expanded growth and relevance in the space.”

“We’re thrilled to welcome JIM to the AUDIOBOOM team,” said AUDIOBOOM CEO STUART LAST. “His extensive experience in media and advertising, coupled with his deep understanding of the podcasting landscape, make him the perfect fit to lead our brand partnerships division. We look forward to working with JIM to build strong relationships with our brand partners and drive continued growth for AUDIOBOOM.”

