Flip

COMBINED COMMUNICATIONS has flipped Top 40 KWXS (107.7 THE BEAT)/BEND, OR to Adult Standards as GOLD 107.7.

“We’re very excited to offer this one-of-a-kind radio station to CENTRAL OREGON”, said GM JEREMY GROH. “We looked really closely at the local radio landscape and felt like these artists and this demographic represented a significant void for radio listeners and advertisers alike.”

