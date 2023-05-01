-
KWXS (107.7 The Beat)/Bend, OR Flips To Adult Standards As 'Gold 107.7'
by Perry Michael Simon
COMBINED COMMUNICATIONS has flipped Top 40 KWXS (107.7 THE BEAT)/BEND, OR to Adult Standards as GOLD 107.7.
“We’re very excited to offer this one-of-a-kind radio station to CENTRAL OREGON”, said GM JEREMY GROH. “We looked really closely at the local radio landscape and felt like these artists and this demographic represented a significant void for radio listeners and advertisers alike.”