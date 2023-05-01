New Edition

AUDACY has released its fourth bi-annual "State of Audio" report as an e-book, offering data pulled from various sources including NIELSEN, FORRESTER CONSULTING, MRI SIMMONS, and others supporting radio, streaming, and podcasting's value to advertisers.

“Audio holds the title as the undisputed leader of brand-building channels -- working its magic with the one-two punch of massive reach and beloved and trusted personalities,” said AUDACY CMO PAUL SUCHMAN “But if you’re thinking of Audio as just a top-of-funnel play -- good for sparking a conversation but not driving conversion -- think again. The truth is the game has expanded in recent years, and audio is now a truly multi-purpose platform. Thanks to precision targeting, authentic influencers whose listeners follow them across channels, and advanced measurement, marketers are uncovering the best-kept secret in media–audio’s ability to drive impact at every funnel stage.”

Get the report here.

