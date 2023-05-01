Exhibit Now Open

The COUNTRY MUSIC HALL OF FAME AND MUSEUM in downtown NASHVILLE debuted a TAYLOR SWIFT pop-up exhibit, "Through TAYLOR SWIFT Eras," TODAY (5/1). The limited-run exhibit includes 10 outfits representing each of SWIFT's albums between 2006 and 2022. The exhibit, which is included with museum admission, is on display until MAY 31st.

Additionally, the museum has updated the third-floor display in its TAYLOR SWIFT EDUCATION CENTER with new pieces representing SWIFT and "Midnights," her latest studio album. Also available with museum admission, they will be on display through the summer of 2024.

SWIFT is currently on the U.S. leg of her "The Eras Tour," playing 52 stadium dates.

« see more Net News