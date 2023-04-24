Fred

iHEARTMEDIA Top 40 WDCG (G105)/RALEIGH has picked up PREMIERE NETWORKS' newly-syndicated "THE FRED SHOW" for mornings starting MAY 8th, filling the slot left open when DANNY MEYERS and MEGHAN LAMONTAGNE left the morning show in APRIL, but LAMONTAGNE remains with the station. "THE FRED SHOW," originating from iHEARTMEDIA Top 40 WKSC (103.5 KISS FM)/CHICAGO, is hosted by CHRISTOPER "FRED" FREDERICK.

“The entire iHEARTMEDIA RALEIGH team is excited to welcome ‘The Fred Show’ to G105,” said iHEARTMEDIA RALEIGH Market Pres. MICHAEL BURGER. “G105 is a dynamic brand and has been blessed with many amazing personalities and talent over its long tenure. We are thrilled to take the next step in its evolution. ‘THE FRED SHOW’ features a cast that is authentic, hilarious, and fantastic at connecting personally with their listeners.”

“We are SO excited to bring ‘THE FRED SHOW’ to RALEIGH and G105!” said FRED. “Thanks to MICHAEL BURGER, A.J., TREVOR MORINI, and the iHEARTMEDIA RALEIGH team for the opportunity to introduce our show to such a legendary and powerful brand! We can’t wait for RALEIGH to join our dysfunctional family starting on MAY 8!”

