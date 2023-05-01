Lineup Announced

TIM McGRAW, RUSSELL DICKERSON, KASSI ASHTON and DALTON DOVER are set to play AUDACY Country KKWF (100.7 THE WOLF)/SEATTLE's THROWDOWN on JULY 8th at ACCESSO SHOWARE CENTER in KENT, WA. Tickets range from $55 to $250, with the pricier packages also including a pre-party, an acoustic performance from DOVER and an opportunity to watch the station's MORNING WOLFPACK interview the participating artists.

The show is part of AUDACY's commitment to more mental health conversations via its platform, I'M LISTENING. The company is partnering with NORTHWEST BATTLE BUDDIES, supporting combat veterans with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) by providing professionally-trained SERVICE DOGS. Every day in the UNITED STATES 22 veterans die by suicide, due in part to PTSD. While there is no cure for PTSD, service dogs can help reduce PTSD symptoms with life changing results.

