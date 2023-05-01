New #1

Congratulations to CAPITOL NASHVILLE artist DIERKS BENTLEY and his promotion team for landing the #1 single at Country radio this week with "Gold." The song ascends to the top of the MEDIABASE chart in its 38th week, rising from last week's #4, becoming his 22nd career #1.

"Gold," which impacted radio last AUGUST, was written by BENTLEY, ROSS COPPERMAN, LUKE DICK and ASHLEY GORLEY, and continues the theme of gratitude found in his 2019 hit, "Living." It's from BENTLEY's 10th studio album, "Gravel & Gold," released in FEBRUARY.

Said BENTLEY, "When we wrote 'Gold,' I really wanted to write a song that captures the idea of enjoying the journey. The reality is that there are a lot of rocky times that we all go through, but amongst all the tough stuff, when you look for the special moments it can change how you view the world. I know that's a reminder I need for myself, so the fans and Country radio embracing it means a lot."

Elsewhere in the Top 5, PARKER McCOLLUM is poised for his next chart-topper with "Handle On You," which rises 3-2. Ditto for TYLER HUBBARD, with "Dancin' In The Country" jumping 5-3. BAILEY ZIMMERMAN's recent two-week #1, "Rock And A Hard Place," remains in the Top 5 at #4, and COREY KENT's "Wild As Her" rises 6-5. SCOTTY McCREERY's "It Matters To Her" returns to the Top 10, rising 11-9. Also of note on this week's chart is LUKE COMBS' "Love You Anyway," which zooms from #43 to #29.

