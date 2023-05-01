New Partnership

VUHAUS GROUP announced YOUR PUBLIC RADIO Triple A WTMD/TOWSON-BALTIMORE joins as the newest affiliate to the growing public media outlet. The partnership platform allows WTMD to curate a new and local page featuring their unique, community, and engaging music video content on the NPR Live Session’s website.

VUHAUS GROUP Brand Mgr. MIKE HENRY said, "WTMD is an excellent source of music discovery in the BALTIMORE area and has achieved their highest ratings in history in 2023.” He continued, “With popular community events like FIRST THURSDAYS and long running on-air features like the LIVE LUNCH, we are thrilled they are now part of our growing public radio music discovery network."

WTMD PD/Afternoon Drive Host, CARRIE EVANS shared, “WTMD is dedicated to supporting and nurturing artists by providing opportunities and platforms that connect them with engaging audiences. What better way to do that than by exposing them to the world stage, via VUHAUS. We are thrilled to finally bring BALTIMORE into the VUHAUS family and share some of our favorite artists and performances with you.”

