The GRAND OLE OPRY has announced that STONEY CREEK RECORDS' JELLY ROLL will host "OPRY NEXTSTAGE LIVE" at LAVA CANTINA, MAY 10TH in THE COLONY, TX. The event precedes the 58th ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC AWARDS, which will be held the following day in FRISCO, TX. Seven of the eight "OPRY NEXTSTAGE CLASS OF 2023" artists will be featured on the show: ASHLEY COOKE, JACKSON DEAN, ERNEST, CHAPEL HART, CORY KENT, KAMERON MARLOWE and IAN MUNSICK. The eighth member of this year's class, MEGAN MORONEY, is not on the bill.

"When the OPRY asked me to make my debut, it was a dream come true," said JELLY ROLL. "The OPRY is more than just a stage – it's a community that supports up-and-coming artists. They understand the importance of nurturing new talent and giving them a platform to shine. I've seen firsthand how the OPRY has helped grow the careers of so many artists, and it's an honor to be a part of that tradition."

A limited number of general admission tickets are available here. "OPRY NEXTSTAGE LIVE" will also stream on the OPRY’s television home, CIRCLE NETWORK, and via CIRCLE ALL ACCESS FACEBOOK and YOUTUBE, in addition to the OPRY’s own FACEBOOK and YOUTUBE channels.

