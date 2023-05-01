Lineup Announced

The ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC (ACM) has announced the lineup for its ACM Country Kickoff at THE STAR (NET NEWS 4/20). Set to perform are: DYLAN SCOTT, NATE SMITH, CAITLYN SMITH, HAILEY WHITTERS, MACKENZIE PORTER, CHAYCE BECKHAM, CHAPEL HART, HANNAH ELLIS, TIERA KENNEDY, COREY KENT, RANDALL KING, ERIN KINSEY, CHASE MATTHEW, NEON UNION, CATIE OFFERMAN, FRANK RAY, JOSH ROSS, and MARYNN TAYLOR. The two-day festival for fans to get up close and personal with their favorite Country music acts and celebrate the ACM AWARDS is free and open to the public, taking place from 3p to 10p (CT) on both TUESDAY, MAY 9th and WEDNESDAY, MAY 10th on TOSTITOS CHAMPIONSHIP PLAZA at THE STAR.

There will also be special performances on TUESDAY night starting at 8p (CT) for "Live From The ACMs: ACM New Artist Winners Celebration," where the New Female and Male Artist of the Year winners for the 58th ACM AWARDS will be revealed and celebrated. COUNTRY HEAT WEEKLY podcast hosts KELLY SUTTON and AMBER ANDERSON will kick off that show, which will air live on the AMAZON MUSIC channel on TWITCH.

The events lead up to the 58th ACM AWARDS, co-hosted by DOLLY PARTON and GARTH BROOKS, taking place at 7p (CT) on THURSDAY, MAY 11th at FORD CENTER at THE STAR (NET NEWS 4/20). Click here for more information.

