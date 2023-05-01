Tickets On Sale Now

PITCHFORK and THEM will host NIGHT OUT, a special PRIDE on SATURDAY, JUNE 17th at KNOCKDOWN CENTER in QUEENS, NY. The event, which celebrates the impact of queer musicians and the safe havens that queer clubs provide, features musical performances by TINASHE, LIDO PIMIENTA, POM POM SQUAD, ZEBRA KATZ, and more to be announced. NIGHT OUT is supported by HUMAN BY ORIENTATION, an LGBTQ+ initiative from MAX, WARNER BROS. DISCOVERY’s enhanced streaming platform.

Editor in Chief of PITCHFORK PUJA PATEL said, “PITCHFORK has long believed in the power of live music to change people’s lives. Our shows, festivals, and events look to serve real fans, build community among them, and serve as an inclusive place for emotional connection, celebration, and catharsis. And as queer artists and art have been formative to our own staff and musical histories, we are so excited to partner with our friends at THEM for an event that emphasizes taking pride in who you are, allyship, and the work of some incredible musicians who do just that.”

Editor in chief of THEM SARAH BURKE added, “For LGBTQ+ people, music and nightlife have always been about more than entertainment. Nights out are opportunities to find acceptance and freedom–to be fearlessly and fully oneself. This PRIDE, our community needs that more than ever. We’re thrilled to bring together THEM and PITCHFORK’s mutual passion for uplifting queer artists, and to offer our LGBTQ+ audiences and allies a sanctuary in which to let loose and celebrate with top talent this JUNE."

