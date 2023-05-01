Now With iHeart

KLASSIC STUDIOS' "DAILY DAD JOKES" AI-generated podcast has joined the iHEARTPODCAST NETWORK. The show, launched in 2020 and created by GRAEME KLASS, is "hosted" by AI-generated voice "Bob Jeffey" and features jokes scraped from REDDIT.

KLASS said, “We are excited to explore where this fascinating world of AI will take us and we relish the opportunity to grow not only ‘DAILY DAD JOKES’ with iHEARTPODCASTS but other AI-produced shows as well.”

