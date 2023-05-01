-
'Law Enforcement Today' Adds Three More Affiliates
by Perry Michael Simon
May 1, 2023 at 11:25 AM (PT)
The syndicated "LAW ENFORCEMENT TODAY" show has been added at SANPETE COUNTY BROADCASTING CO. News-Talk KIXR-A/PROVO, UT; L.M. COMMUNICATIONS News-Talk WSCW-A-W272DW/SAINT ALBANS-CHARLESTON, WV; and POWER 95.7, LLC News-Talk KPPF-A/COLORADO SPRINGS.
The weekly show is hosted by retired BALTIMORE Police Sergeant JOHN "JAY" WILEY. Reach WILEY at jay@lawenforcementtoday.com.