Wiley

The syndicated "LAW ENFORCEMENT TODAY" show has been added at SANPETE COUNTY BROADCASTING CO. News-Talk KIXR-A/PROVO, UT; L.M. COMMUNICATIONS News-Talk WSCW-A-W272DW/SAINT ALBANS-CHARLESTON, WV; and POWER 95.7, LLC News-Talk KPPF-A/COLORADO SPRINGS.

The weekly show is hosted by retired BALTIMORE Police Sergeant JOHN "JAY" WILEY. Reach WILEY at jay@lawenforcementtoday.com.

« see more Net News