Podcast Audience Data

This week's entry at the CUMULUS MEDIA/WESTWOOD ONE AUDIO ACTIVE GROUP blog pulls seven key findings about podcast listening from CUMULUS' 2023 Audioscape report collecting data from EDISON RESEARCH's Share of Ear fourth quarter 2022 report and NIELSEN SCARBOROUGH's Podcast Buying Power report.

The seven takeaways include that over half of all time spent with talk/personality content by 25-54 Adults now occurs via podcast, doubling in five years; Podcast listeners spend almost six hours a day with audio, 38% more time than the average American; Podcast listeners' median age is 34; Podcast listeners are employed, upscale, and educated; Most podcast listening during the day occurs at home; Podcast listening is underrepresented in markets smaller than 50; and SPOTIFY has taken over the lead among podcast listening platforms, with APPLE slipping to third behind YOUTUBE.

