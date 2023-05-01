Kulp And Johnson

iHEARTMEDIA AC KISQ (98.1 THE BREEZE)/SAN FRANCISCO's JACK KULP is leaving the morning show he has co-hosted with CAROLYN MCARDLE. His last day will be FRIDAY, MAY 5.

KULP commented, "Being part of THE BREEZE launch seven years ago couldn’t have been more rewarding and co-hosting THE MORNING BREEZE with CAROLYN MCARDLE was more fun than anyone should be allowed to have at ‘work.’ But a few months ago, my wife and I concluded that, after over 25 years of waking up at 3:45, it was time to silence the alarm clock. Thanks so much to RICCI FILIAR, DON PARKER, and iHEART for giving me this fantastic opportunity."

Succeeding KULP as co-host of THE MORNING BREEZE will be CORT JOHNSON. JOHNSON steps in on MONDAY (5/8). Until MAY of 2022, JOHNSON was APD/morning co-host at ALPHA MEDIA AAA KINK/PORTLAND, OR. He was also APD for clustermate, Country KUPL (98.7 THE BULL).

KISQ PD RICCI FILIAR said, "We all want to congratulate JACK on his long and successful career and thank him for all his contributions to THE BREEZE since its launch in 2016. We wish him continued success and much happiness in the next chapter of his life.

FILIAR continued,” We also are happy to welcome CORT JOHNSON to THE BREEZE family and look forward to him and CAROLYN MCARDLE taking THE MORNING BREEZE to exciting new heights."

