iHeartMedia Promos, Progressive Top Media Monitors Top 10 National Radio Advertisers List For April 24-30
by Perry Michael Simon
May 1, 2023 at 11:46 AM (PT)
After a week in second place, iHEARTRADIO promos returned to the top slot on MEDIA MONITORS' list of top 10 national radio advertisers for APRIL 24-30, with PROGRESSIVE taking second place (first among paid advertisers) and last week's leader, UPSIDE, dropping to seventh place.
The list:
1. iHEARTRADIO (last week #2; 64622 instances)
2. PROGRESSIVE (#3; 61812)
3. BABBEL (#4; 51199)
4. INDEED (#5; 50906)
5. ZIPRECRUITER (#6; 49857)
6. THE HOME DEPOT (#7; 39153)
7. UPSIDE (#1; 33617)
8. MACY'S (#17; 28111)
9. DISCOVER (--; 27260)
10. LOWE'S (#8; 26933)