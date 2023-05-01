Top 10

After a week in second place, iHEARTRADIO promos returned to the top slot on MEDIA MONITORS' list of top 10 national radio advertisers for APRIL 24-30, with PROGRESSIVE taking second place (first among paid advertisers) and last week's leader, UPSIDE, dropping to seventh place.

The list:

1. iHEARTRADIO (last week #2; 64622 instances)

2. PROGRESSIVE (#3; 61812)

3. BABBEL (#4; 51199)

4. INDEED (#5; 50906)

5. ZIPRECRUITER (#6; 49857)

6. THE HOME DEPOT (#7; 39153)

7. UPSIDE (#1; 33617)

8. MACY'S (#17; 28111)

9. DISCOVER (--; 27260)

10. LOWE'S (#8; 26933)

