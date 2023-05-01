Back On 92.3

FEDERATED MEDIA News-Talk WOWO-A-W298BJ/FORT WAYNE has returned to a full-power FM simulcast with the flip of Classic Hits WFWI (BIG 92.3), a Class A FM signal. WOWO's FM translator simulcast on W298BJ will continue as well. WOWO simulcast on WFWI in 2012 through 2015, when it moved to the translator.

\VP/GM BEN SAURER said, “In our most recent WOWO survey to our listeners, the desire for a stronger signal was the most mentioned adjustment suggested. We believe the addition of 92.3FM will meet our listeners request while complimenting the legendary 1190AM signal.”

