Big Opening

SUN BROADCASTING Top 40/Rhythmic WFFY (FLY 98-5)/FORT MYERS has an opening for a full-time air personality/programming talent. This summer, APD/afternoon personality, ALVIN "A-RICH" RICHARDSON is moving back to DENVER for family reasons. To succeed RICHARDSON, WFFY is looking for someone driven to entertain, to connect with listeners and who understands programming fundamentals.

SUN BROADCASTING is a private, family-owned TV and radio media company and if you can deliver a great daily, live show and connect via social media and appearance, this gig could be for you.

Strategic and tactical thinkers get your resume, social media handles, and recent air work to jobs@fly98.5.com.

« see more Net News