Ballot Schedule Released

The COUNTRY MUSIC ASSOCIATION (CMA) has announced its ballot schedule for THE 57th ANNUAL CMA AWARDS, which will take place this NOVEMBER in NASHVILLE. In the artist categories, the nomination ballot and instructions will be emailed on WEDNESDAY, JULY 5th to CMA members in good standing who are eligible to vote. Voting for the nomination ballot closes FRIDAY, JULY 14th at 6p (CT).

The second ballot will be emailed to CMA members WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 2nd. Voting for the second ballot closes WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 16th at 6p (CT). The final nominees in each of the 12 categories will be announced later in the summer.

Winners will be determined in a final round of voting by eligible voting CMA members. The third and final ballot will be emailed on MONDAY, OCTOBER 2nd. Voting for the CMA AWARDS final ballot ends FRIDAY, OCTOBER 27th at 6p (CT).

All balloting is tabulated by the professional services organization, DELOITTE. To vote in all three rounds of THE 57th ANNUAL CMA AWARDS, prospective CMA members must apply for membership by THURSDAY, JUNE 1st. Click here for more information.

Eligibility period for THE 57th ANNUAL CMA AWARDS is JULY 1st, 2022 to JUNE 30th, 2023. All voting for the CMA AWARDS will be conducted online.

New this year in the radio categories, any radio station or broadcast personality may submit an application for the 2023 CMA Broadcast Awards for Broadcast Personality, Station and National Broadcast Personality of the Year online. Applicants are no longer required to be CMA members in order to submit for the Broadcast Awards.

CMA Broadcast Awards are presented for Broadcast Personality and Station of the Year in four categories that are determined by market size (Major, Large, Medium and Small Market) as well as two categories for CMA National Broadcast Personality of the Year (Daily and Weekly). Digital service providers with livestream broadcasts are eligible to apply for National Broadcast Personality of the Year.

To submit an entry, radio stations and broadcast personalities in the U.S. and CANADA can log on to Broadcast.CMAawards.com to find guidelines and instructions for entries. The site will accept submissions beginning TODAY (5/1) until FRIDAY, JUNE 30th at 5p (CT).

All CMA Broadcast Awards entries must reflect performances and events between JUNE 1st, 2022 and MAY 31st, 2023. CMA’s panel of judges, which includes distinguished radio and industry professionals, will view and evaluate each entry online.

CMA Broadcast Awards winners will be notified in early OCTOBER and recognized at the 57th ANNUAL CMA AWARDS ceremony. For more information about CMA Broadcast Awards entries, please contact BRENDEN OLIVER, CMA Senior Manager, Awards & Strategic Initiatives, at BOliver@CMAworld.com.

CMA’s Industry Honors nomination period remains open through SUNDAY, JULY 9th. CMA members are encouraged to nominate here.

