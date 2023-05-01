Cutchall

BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP has appointed MIKE CUTCHALL as VP & Market Manager, to oversee the company's five LAS VEGAS radio properties.

CUTCHALL’s background includes working as CEO of RIVIERA BROADCASTING, Operating Partner at YMF MEDIA, CEO of SUN CITY COMMUNICATIONS & COBALT COMMUNICATIONS, EVP of CAPSTAR/AMFM, Regional VP of SFX BROADCASTING and COO of PRISM RADIO PARTNERS.

BEASLEY VP/Operations KEVIN RICH said, “I witnessed MIKE’s passion for his people and his exceptional leadership qualities firsthand when we worked together over 15 years ago. It is these qualities, and his strategic vision, that will help us take our LAS VEGAS cluster to new heights. We are thrilled to welcome MIKE to the BEASLEY family.”

CUTCHALL said, “I first met GEORGE BEASLEY over a decade ago as we worked together on a transaction in LAS VEGAS. Since then, I have had the pleasure of interacting with both CAROLINE and BRIAN. I have always admired BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP’s culture and core values. I am excited to be joining their team in the entertainment capital of the world.”

