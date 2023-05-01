(L-R): Knight, Nirenberg, Kesneck

COX MEDIA GROUP AC stations WWRM (MAGIC 94.9) and WDUV/TAMPA have promoted KRISTY KNIGHT, SAM NIRENBERG and JENNA KESNECK to new programming and on-air roles.

KNIGHT will go to afternoon drive for WDUV, and also take the reins as the station's APD.

NIRENBERG joins WWRM for afternoons and will become the APD of MAGIC 94.9 and WPOI-HD2.

KESNICK, the Director Of Branding & Programming for WDUV, will add WWRM brand manager duties.

KNIGHT first joined WWRM in 2018, NIRENBERG in 2013 and KESNECK in 2011.

Added CMG/TAMPA Director Of Operations JOHN BRENNAN, “All three moves represent the evolution of these great brands in TAMPA BAY. I couldn’t be prouder of KRISTY, SAM and JENNA. Our future is in great hands.”

