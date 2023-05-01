Swisher

THE MOODY BIBLE INSTITUTE OF CHICAGO, INC. Religious WCRF (MOODY RADIO)/CLEVELAND, OH is adding DARIA SWISHER as Listener Engagement Coordinator/Promotions Assistant. She comes from PUTNAM RADIO MINISTRIES, INC. Contemporary Christian WHIF (91.3 HOPE FM)/PALATKA, FL where she served as Digital Director/Middays.



“We are extremely excited to add such an impactful and talented player to our team. DARIA is exactly who we were praying for. Our listeners and team are going to love her! She and her husband are preparing to transition back to OHIO to be closer to family. DARIA was also getting a little tired of all the sunshine, extreme humidity, and uncomfortable summer-like temperatures all-year-round in FLORIDA. She really wanted to come back and shovel some snow in the wintertime,” said SM JOSH VILLA.



She starts MONDAY (6/5).

