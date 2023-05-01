Adds Corus Radio As Client

CANADA syndication network ORBYT MEDIA announced that CORUS ENTERTAINMENT has selected SPARC MEDIA HUB to drive its promotion workflow process across all of its radio stations throughout the country.

SPARC MEDIA HUB was developed by CANADIAN duo JOEY ARSENAULT and SKYLER RICHARD to streamline a radio station’s backroom systems in one cloud-based interface, from in-studio call screeners, integrated listener texting, and show collaboration to the sales, creative, and fulfillment process.

Said CORUS RADIO National Director Of Marketing & Promotions JACKIE MOSS, “We’re thrilled to embark on a new partnership with SPARC MEDIA HUB and look forward to improved workflows and future collaboration.”

Added SPARC MEDIA HUB co-founder SKYLER RICHARD, “We’re honored that CORUS has chosen SPARC to help streamline their promotional workflow. We know that SPARC will be a valuable asset in their toolkit and we look forward to supporting their success.”

