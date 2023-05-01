Ed Sheeran (Photo: Denis Makarenko / Shutterstock.com)

ED SHEERAN claims his career would be "done" if he loses the current infringement case over MARVIN GAYE's "Let's Get It On," returning to the stand and once again singing and playing guitar for a jury in the MANHATTAN court room, according to the NEW YORK POST.

When his attorney ILENE FARKAS asked what would happen if the jury decided against him, SHEERAN responded, “If that happens, I’m done – I’m stopping. I find it really insulting to work my whole life as a singer-songwriter and diminish it.”

SHEERAN is accused of lifting from GAYE's 1973 hit for his song, "Thinking Out Loud," but denied the charge.

The four-time GRAMMY winner belted out various mashups of VAN MORRISON songs for the courtroom yesterday, including "Tupelo Honey" and "Crazy Love," while on the stand.

AMY WADGE – who co-wrote “Thinking Out Loud” with the singer/songwriter – later told jurors the tune sounded more like MORRISON’s “Have I Told You Lately.” “It had the same sort of feel as a VAN MORRISON song.”

Before he testified SHEERAN embraced KATHRYN TOWNSEND GRIFFIN – the daughter of the late ED TOWNSEND, co-writer of “Let’s Get it On” with GAYE — one of the plaintiffs suing him. GRIFFIN had suddenly collapsed during the proceedings last week.

If SHEERAN loses the case, a second trial will determine what damages are owed to the TOWNSEND family.

