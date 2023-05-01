R Dub!

R DUB!, host of the BENZTOWN-syndicated "SUNDAY Night Slow Jams" show, appeared on "The KELLY CLARKSON Show" yesterday as he prepares to depart for the last of the world's 193 total countries he has visited. He leaves for #193, TURKMENISTAN, on SATURDAY.

R DUB! told CLARKSON that the biggest tourist attraction there is "The Gates Of Hell," which "looks really cool."

Only 250 people in the world have visited every country as R DUB! has.





