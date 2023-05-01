Most Added (Photo: Garrett Merchant)

Kudos to the QUARTZ HILL RECORDS promotion team for landing the most added single at Country radio this week with THOMPSON SQUARE'S "Without You." The single launches with 41 first week adds, 39 of them new. The summery song was penned by TIM NICHOLS, ANTHONY OLYMPIA and BRENT RUPARD.

The duo's KEIFER THOMPSON said of the most-added status, "We were truly blown away and can't thank Country radio enough for their support, and are so grateful to our hardworking team at QUARTZ HILL."

The MCA NASHVILLE team also had a solid first week with KIP MOORE's "Damn Love," which starts with 26 adds, 25 of them new this week. Ditto for the week's other new single, RYAN GRIFFIN's "Heart To Break," which brought in 25 new adds by his RED STREET RECORDS promotion team, 24 of them new.

