Schedule Changes

COLORADO PUBLIC RADIO's CPR NEWS, based at KCPR/DENVER, and News-Talk KRCC/COLORADIO SPRINGS have added three national shows to middays as NEW YORK PUBLIC RADIO News-Talk WNYC-A-F/NEW YORK's "THE TAKEAWAY" ends its run.

The new schedule, effective MAY 22nd, will include BOSTON UNIVERSITY News-Talk WBUR/BOSTON's "ON POINT" at 10 a (MT), VOX MEDIA's "TODAY, EXPLAINED" at 12:30p, and "BBC NEWSHOUR" at 1p MONDAYS through THURSDAYS. With the additions, WBUR's "HERE & NOW" moves up an hour, "SCIENCE FRIDAY" remains in the FRIDAY 1p slot, WHYY INC. News-Talk WHYY/PHILADELPHIA and NPR's "FRESH AIR" remains at 2p, and "MARKETPLACE" moves to a 3p live clearance followed by the NEW YORK TIMES' "THE DAILY" at 3:30p MONDAYS through THURSDAYS and the new local public affairs show "REAL TALK WITH DENVER7 AND CPR NEWS" at 3:30p FRIDAYS.

“When WNYC announced ‘THE TAKEAWAY’ would end, we took the opportunity to look at our daytime schedule holistically,” said PD GILLIAN COLDSNOW. “We found opportunities to bring our audiences more world news, more local news and new national programs.”

