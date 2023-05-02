Lightfoot (Photo: Sterling Munksgard / Shutterstock.com)

Canadian singer/songwriter GORDON LIGHTFOOT has died at the age of 84. LIGHTFOOT died MONDAY (5/1) of natural causes at a hospital in TORONTO.

LIGHTFOOT's career began in the '60s but his biggest hit records came in the '70s, including "If You Could Read My Mind," "Carefree Highway," "Sundown," and "The Wreck Of The Edmund Fitzgerald". Both the single, "Sundown" and the 1974 album of the same name were #1 in the U.S. and CANADA.

LIGHTFOOT is survived by his wife KIM HASSE, six children, FRED, INGRID, ERIC, GALEN, MILES, and MEREDITH, and several grandchildren.

« see more Net News