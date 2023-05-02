Bartlett

Longtime iHEARTMEDIA News-Talk WOR-A/NEW YORK News Director and morning news anchor JOE BARTLETT has announced his retirement as of MAY 31st. BARTLETT, on the air at WOR for 37 years, had announced plans to retire three years ago but delayed his departure due to the pandemic.

"I loved my job and have been fortunate to have been part of this great station for all these years," said BARTLETT, who now lives in SOUTH CAROLINA. "I could have gone on much longer, but the time had come, where I just needed more free time. Sadly, this is not a job you can do only 6 months a year. I have been blessed to have had a caring radio ownership, extremely talented co-workers and a very loyal audience."

“It’s rare in this business to encounter as versatile a radio personality as JOE: anchor, news director, and talk show host… not to mention an all-around nice guy,” said PD TOM CUDDY. “He will be missed not just by our listeners but by our staff.”

