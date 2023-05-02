Harris

AUDACY News WINS-A-F (1010 WINS)/NEW YORK morning anchor LEE HARRIS' next destination is now official with the formal announcement that he is joining NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP's NEWSNATION as Director of Integrated Operations, overseeing the development and distribution of audio content. HARRIS will be based in NEW YORK and will also assist in news writing and specials.

“As we recently celebrated the milestone becoming 24-hour news network weekdays, we are continually looking for ways to grow the NEWSNATION brand across our linear and digital platforms,” said NEXSTAR Pres./Networks SEAN COMPTON. “I am thrilled that LEE HARRIS is going to be leading these efforts as we further expand the network’s reach with viewers and listeners across the country.”

“It took an incredible opportunity to convince me to leave 1010 WINS after nearly 30 years,” said HARRIS. “But SEAN COMPTON and MICHAEL CORN showed me that at NEWSNATION I will be helping to fundamentally change the way news is covered and presented in this country and this is an opportunity I couldn't pass up.”

ALL ACCESS reported MONDAY (NET NEWS 5/1) that HARRIS, WINS' morning anchor since 1995, is leaving the station.

« see more Net News