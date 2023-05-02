Fred Jacobs

In the latest JACOBS MEDIA blog post, "Radio: It Was Never About PTO Or WFH", JACOBS MEDIA Pres. FRED JACOBS looks at the changes in workplace culture in radio and more. He notes the growing disconnect between GEN Zs and the 9-to-5 workday. JACOBS points to a "yearning for a more entrepreneurial structure among many of these young workers."

JACOBS' blog post laments the changes in the radio workplace, the shortage of palpable energy and electricity in the hallways and studios, brought on by the pandemic, personnel cuts and other belt-tightening, JACOBS asked how radio can go about "finding a way to make these people part of the fabric of the brand".

See the latest JACOBS MEDIA STRATEGY blog here.





